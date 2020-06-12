Sending Money to India? Here’s What You Need to Know About Our New INR Transfers

Xe is excited to introduce new and improved INR transfers—faster and cheaper than before.

Xe Consumer 6 maggio 2020 — 3 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Have you been meaning to transfer your currency into Indian Rupees? You’ve always had the option to transfer to Indian Rupees from US Dollars, Pounds, Australian Dollars and other major global currencies. But now, Xe is excited to introduce new and improved INR transfers—faster and cheaper than before.

Xe has aligned with Ria, our sister company under the Euronet Worldwide network, and we will be making these new transfers through Ria’s payment network. But what does that mean for you?

What’s new?

Don’t worry: you don’t need to learn a new or more complicated money transfer process. On your end, the process of making a transfer is just as quick and simple as it’s always been. The only thing that’s changed is the transfer execution—and they’re all good changes.

Faster transfers—much faster . How much faster are these new transfers than the previous ones? Before, you could count on your money transfer being complete within 1-4 business days. Now? Your money will arrive in India within minutes . We’ll let you do the math on how many transfers you can now complete in the time it would have taken you to send just one.

Better transfer rates. Your money isn’t just moving faster. Now, it’ll take you farther. With our improved transfer rates, you can trust you’ll get more for your money.

Want to tell a friend?

Know someone else who would like these new and improved money transfers. Go ahead and let them know—there's something in it for both of you.

If you refer a friend and they make a transfer with Xe, you'll both receive an Amazon voucher. And there's no limit to how many times you can refer or vouchers you can claim; if you have friends who want to transfer, you can refer all of them and reap the rewards together.

Learn more about how to get started here.

How do I get started?

Ready to initiate your transfer? If you’ve made an Xe money transfer before, you already know the process.

Create your account. It’ll take just a couple of minutes and can be done online, on the app or on the phone. Select your currencies, provide the amount to transfer, and confirm your rate. Provide the recipient’s details (specifically their name and their bank information). Enter your payment information. Double-check that everything’s right, and confirm your transfer.

How long did it take you to read this article? Probably at least a few minutes. Now think about how many money transfers could have arrived by now. If you’ve been waiting to make a transfer, this could be the right time for yours.

Get started on your next money transfer now!