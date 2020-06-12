Introducing our New (and Improved) Money Transfers to Rwanda

Sending money to Rwanda will now be faster and more cost-efficient than before.

We’ve got good news for you. From now on, when you send a money transfer to Rwanda, you’ll get to enjoy some great improvements in your transfer experience.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, to improve our money transfers. Now, we can send our money transfers to Rwanda through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you?

All of your current and future money transfers to Rwanda will include:

Much faster money transfers New exchange rates

Just how much have our Rwandan money transfers improved?

What’s the best way to understand our improvements? By comparing them to our previous transfers. If you transferred money to Rwanda with Xe previously, you could expect the following experience:

Your money would typically reach Rwanda within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Rwanda, this is what you’ll experience:

Your money will arrive within a day . No need to wait several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Rwanda within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Rwanda

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our money transfer page to get started.