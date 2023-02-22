HiFX is now Xe

HiFX and Xe have joined forces to better serve our personal and business clients. Our mission - to power international lives, and empower businesses to compete in international markets.
Your account and login details are the same for Xe Money Transfer. You’re ready to make a transfer now!
You’ll still have access to all your existing account information, recipient details, recurring transactions, and transaction history.
We guarantee you will continue to benefit from the same:
Great rates
Secure platform
Easy international money transfers
Excellent customer services team
Do you have questions or concerns about how the evolution of HiFX into Xe will impact you? The same friendly, knowledgeable support team our customers know and trust would be happy to address any concern you might have.
💸 Bank-beating exchange rates
🎖️ Trusted by millions of users globally
⚡ Register in minutes
