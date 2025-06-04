What is the Calling Code for Germany? Calling Germany



Key takeaways

Germany's international calling code is +49, used for all regions throughout the Federal Republic of Germany.

Remove the initial 0 from German area codes when dialing internationally—this zero is only for domestic German calls.

Major German cities like Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg have distinct area codes, requiring proper formatting for successful connections.

Trying to reach someone in Germany but unsure about the correct dialing procedure? Whether you're calling business associates in Frankfurt, family members in Hamburg, or friends studying in Munich, mastering Germany's phone number format ensures your calls connect without frustration.

While international dialing might initially appear complex, Germany's systematic approach to phone numbering makes the process logical once you understand the basics. This detailed guide explains Germany's calling code system, proper international dialing techniques, regional area codes, and proven strategies to avoid connection failures.



What is the Germany country code?

Germany uses +49 as its international calling code. This standardized German phone code covers the entire Federal Republic from the Baltic Sea coast to the Bavarian Alps.

For any call originating outside Germany's borders, +49 is the mandatory calling code. This code works to identify the destination country to international switching systems before your call enters Germany’s domestic calling network.







How to call Germany from abroad

Successfully making a phone call to Germany from overseas requires following a precise sequence of steps. Here's the complete process for how to dial German numbers correctly from abroad:

International dialing sequence:

Input your nation's international access code (011 for US/Canada, 00 for European nations) Add Germany's country identifier: 49 Include the regional area code, omitting the domestic 0 (this zero applies only to calls within Germany) Complete with the subscriber number

Let’s say you’re calling your sister in Munich from a U.S number. If her number is 089 2345 6789, you would dial 011 49 89 2345 6789.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the complete phone number:

011 = United States international prefix

49 = Germany's country designation

89 = Munich's area identifier (excluding domestic 0)

2345 6789 = individual phone number



Calling within Germany

Germans use a different format when calling each other within the country:

German domestic format: 0 + area code + number

Examples:

Berlin: 030 1234 5678

Munich: 089 2345 6789

German mobile numbers start with 015, 016, or 017 domestically. The key thing to remember is that the leading 0 is only for calls within Germany. If you're calling from another country, always drop it.



German city area codes

Here are the area codes for Germany's major cities:

City Area code Example number How to call from abroad Berlin 030 1234 5678 +49 30 1234 5678 Munich 089 2345 6789 +49 89 2345 6789 Hamburg 040 3456 7890 +49 40 3456 7890 Frankfurt 069 4567 8901 +49 69 4567 8901 Cologne 0221 5678 9012 +49 221 5678 9012 Stuttgart 0711 6789 0123 +49 711 6789 0123 Düsseldorf 0211 7890 1234 +49 211 7890 1234 Dortmund 0231 8901 2345 +49 231 8901 2345 Bremen 0421 9012 3456 +49 421 9012 3456 Hannover 0511 0123 4567 +49 511 0123 4567

How German area codes work

German area codes are pretty logical. Big cities like Berlin (030) and Munich (089) get shorter codes, while smaller places have longer ones. This system makes it easy to figure out roughly where you're calling.

The codes have stayed fairly consistent over the years, even through German reunification in 1990, which helps keep things simple for callers.







Calling German mobile phones

German mobile numbers work the same way as landlines for international calling:

German mobile format : 015X XXXXXXX, 016X XXXXXXX, or 017X XXXXXXX

International format: +49 15X XXXXXXX, +49 16X XXXXXXX, or +49 17X XXXXXXX

If you see a German number starting with 015, 016, or 017, you know it's a mobile. When calling from abroad, just replace that 0 with +49.

Mobile calling tips

Germany has excellent mobile coverage, so you can reach people pretty much anywhere in the country. Remember that calling German mobiles from abroad usually costs more than calling landlines.

Many Germans use WhatsApp, so that might be a cheaper option if you both have internet access.



Common mistakes to avoid

Here are the most frequent errors people make when calling Germany:

Keeping the 0 when calling internationally

This is the big one. German numbers always start with 0 when you're calling within Germany, but you must drop this 0 when calling from abroad.

Wrong: +49 030 1234 5678 Right: +49 30 1234 5678

Using the wrong exit code

Make sure you're using the right exit code for your country:

US/Canada: 011

Most of Europe: 00

Mixing up +49 and 0049

Both work for Germany's country code, but +49 is the standard format. Most modern phones and calling systems expect +49.



Tips for calling Germany successfully

Want to make sure your calls go smoothly? Here's what works:

Double-check the number format before you dial. A wrong digit in the area code can send your call to the wrong city entirely.

Mind the time difference : Germany is on Central European Time. That's 6 hours ahead of the US East Coast, 9 hours ahead of the West Coast.

Save numbers correctly : Store German contacts in your phone with the +49 format. This works whether you're calling domestically or internationally.

Know your calling costs : International rates vary a lot between phone companies. Check what you'll pay, especially for longer calls.

Be aware of special numbers: German toll-free numbers (0800) and premium numbers (0900) have special rules for international callers.







Frequently asked questions

Got questions about calling Germany? Here are the answers to what people ask most:

1. What's the difference between +49 and 0049?

They're both Germany's country code. +49 is the modern standard you'll see on mobile phones and in contact lists. 0049 is sometimes used from European landlines, where 00 is the international access code.

2. Do German mobiles follow the same rules as landlines?

Yes, exactly the same. Drop the 0 and add +49 when calling from abroad.

3. Can I text German numbers using +49?

Absolutely. Texting uses the same format as calling. Use +49 and drop the leading 0.

4. What if I forget to drop the 0?

Your call probably won't go through. The 0 is only for calls within Germany.

5. Are there special rules for toll-free or premium German numbers?

Yes. Numbers starting with 0800 (toll-free) or 0900 (premium) often have restrictions for international callers. Check with your phone company first.



Beyond phone calls

Staying connected with people in Germany often involves more than just phone calls. Whether you're supporting family, paying for services, or handling business transactions, you might also need to send money internationally.

Xe makes international money transfers transparent and straightforward. With competitive exchange rates and transparent pricing , you can send money to Germany and over 190 other countries quickly and securely.

Ready to send money to Germany? Get a free quote and see how easy international transfers can be with Xe.











The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.

