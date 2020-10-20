1 CFA Franc =
0.022107645 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 45.2332 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ZWL
|1 XOF
|0.0221076 ZWL
|5 XOF
|0.110538 ZWL
|10 XOF
|0.221076 ZWL
|25 XOF
|0.552691 ZWL
|50 XOF
|1.10538 ZWL
|100 XOF
|2.21076 ZWL
|500 XOF
|11.0538 ZWL
|1,000 XOF
|22.1076 ZWL
|5,000 XOF
|110.538 ZWL
|10,000 XOF
|221.076 ZWL
1 XOF = 0 ZWL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022737
|50.571
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021974
|0.021853
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.022262
|14.682
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.12%
|81.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
