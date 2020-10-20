1 XOF to XRP - Convert CFA Francs to Ripple

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0035109593 Ripple

1 XRP = 284.822 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:30 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Ripple

XOF
XRP
1 XOF0.00351096 XRP
5 XOF0.0175548 XRP
10 XOF0.0351096 XRP
25 XOF0.087774 XRP
50 XOF0.175548 XRP
100 XOF0.351096 XRP
500 XOF1.75548 XRP
1,000 XOF3.51096 XRP
5,000 XOF17.5548 XRP
10,000 XOF35.1096 XRP

Convert Ripple to CFA Franc

XRP
XOF
1 XRP284.822 XOF
5 XRP1,424.11 XOF
10 XRP2,848.22 XOF
25 XRP7,120.56 XOF
50 XRP14,241.1 XOF
100 XRP28,482.2 XOF
500 XRP142,411 XOF
1,000 XRP284,822 XOF
5,000 XRP1,424,110 XOF
10,000 XRP2,848,220 XOF

XOF to XRP Chart

1 XOF = 0 XRP

1 CFA Franc to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00346860.0034686
Low
0.00315380.0026444
Average
0.00334510.0031799
Volatility
1.62%2.55%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

