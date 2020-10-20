1 XOF to SDD - Convert CFA Francs to Sudanese Dinars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

98.774569 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.0101241 XOF

SDD replaced by SDG

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sudanese Dinar

xof
XOF
sdd
SDD
1 XOF98.7814 SDD
5 XOF493.907 SDD
10 XOF987.814 SDD
25 XOF2,469.54 SDD
50 XOF4,939.07 SDD
100 XOF9,878.14 SDD
500 XOF49,390.7 SDD
1,000 XOF98,781.4 SDD
5,000 XOF493,907 SDD
10,000 XOF987,814 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to CFA Franc

sdd
SDD
xof
XOF
1 SDD0.0101234 XOF
5 SDD0.0506168 XOF
10 SDD0.101234 XOF
25 SDD0.253084 XOF
50 SDD0.506168 XOF
100 SDD1.01234 XOF
500 SDD5.06168 XOF
1,000 SDD10.1234 XOF
5,000 SDD50.6168 XOF
10,000 SDD101.234 XOF

XOF to SDD Chart

1 XOF = 0 SDD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.999310.99931
Low
0.958440.93335
Average
0.974740.97483
Volatility
1.12%1.04%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

