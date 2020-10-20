1 CFA Franc =
98.774569 Sudanese Dinars
1 SDD = 0.0101241 XOF
SDD replaced by SDG
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
98.774569 Sudanese Dinars
1 SDD = 0.0101241 XOF
SDD replaced by SDG
XOF
SDD
|1 XOF
|98.7814 SDD
|5 XOF
|493.907 SDD
|10 XOF
|987.814 SDD
|25 XOF
|2,469.54 SDD
|50 XOF
|4,939.07 SDD
|100 XOF
|9,878.14 SDD
|500 XOF
|49,390.7 SDD
|1,000 XOF
|98,781.4 SDD
|5,000 XOF
|493,907 SDD
|10,000 XOF
|987,814 SDD
1 XOF = 0 SDD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.99931
|0.99931
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.95844
|0.93335
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.97474
|0.97483
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.12%
|1.04%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings