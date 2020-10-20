1 XOF to ROL - Convert CFA Francs to Romanian Lei

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

75.875775 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.0131794 XOF

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Romanian Leu

xof
XOF
rol
ROL
1 XOF75.8758 ROL
5 XOF379.379 ROL
10 XOF758.758 ROL
25 XOF1,896.89 ROL
50 XOF3,793.79 ROL
100 XOF7,587.58 ROL
500 XOF37,937.9 ROL
1,000 XOF75,875.8 ROL
5,000 XOF379,379 ROL
10,000 XOF758,758 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to CFA Franc

rol
ROL
xof
XOF
1 ROL0.0131794 XOF
5 ROL0.0658972 XOF
10 ROL0.131794 XOF
25 ROL0.329486 XOF
50 ROL0.658972 XOF
100 ROL1.31794 XOF
500 ROL6.58972 XOF
1,000 ROL13.1794 XOF
5,000 ROL65.8972 XOF
10,000 ROL131.794 XOF

XOF to ROL Chart

1 XOF = 0 ROL

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00760090.0076306
Low
0.00754410.0075441
Average
0.00758650.0075856
Volatility
0.16%0.16%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings