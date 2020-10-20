1 XOF to LUNA - Convert CFA Francs to Terra

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.005059457443786 Terra

1 LUNA = 197.650 XOF

CFA Franc to Terra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:28 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Terra

xof
XOF
luna
LUNA
1 XOF0.00505946 LUNA
5 XOF0.0252973 LUNA
10 XOF0.0505946 LUNA
25 XOF0.126486 LUNA
50 XOF0.252973 LUNA
100 XOF0.505946 LUNA
500 XOF2.52973 LUNA
1,000 XOF5.05946 LUNA
5,000 XOF25.2973 LUNA
10,000 XOF50.5946 LUNA

Convert Terra to CFA Franc

luna
LUNA
xof
XOF
1 LUNA197.65 XOF
5 LUNA988.248 XOF
10 LUNA1,976.5 XOF
25 LUNA4,941.24 XOF
50 LUNA9,882.48 XOF
100 LUNA19,765 XOF
500 LUNA98,824.8 XOF
1,000 LUNA197,650 XOF
5,000 LUNA988,248 XOF
10,000 LUNA1,976,500 XOF

XOF to LUNA Chart

1 XOF = 0 LUNA

1 CFA Franc to Terra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00623740.0062374
Low
0.00286300.0028630
Average
0.00459750.0045555
Volatility
13.57%12.79%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

luna

LUNA - Terra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.

