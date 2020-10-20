1 CFA Franc =
0.0052637597 Lithuanian Litai
1 LTL = 189.978 XOF
LTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
LTL
|1 XOF
|0.00526376 LTL
|5 XOF
|0.0263188 LTL
|10 XOF
|0.0526376 LTL
|25 XOF
|0.131594 LTL
|50 XOF
|0.263188 LTL
|100 XOF
|0.526376 LTL
|500 XOF
|2.63188 LTL
|1,000 XOF
|5.26376 LTL
|5,000 XOF
|26.3188 LTL
|10,000 XOF
|52.6376 LTL
1 XOF = 0 LTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.
