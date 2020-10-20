1 XOF to LTL - Convert CFA Francs to Lithuanian Litai

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0052637597 Lithuanian Litai

1 LTL = 189.978 XOF

LTL replaced by EUR

CFA Franc to Lithuanian Litas conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Lithuanian Litas

xof
XOF
ltl
LTL
1 XOF0.00526376 LTL
5 XOF0.0263188 LTL
10 XOF0.0526376 LTL
25 XOF0.131594 LTL
50 XOF0.263188 LTL
100 XOF0.526376 LTL
500 XOF2.63188 LTL
1,000 XOF5.26376 LTL
5,000 XOF26.3188 LTL
10,000 XOF52.6376 LTL

Convert Lithuanian Litas to CFA Franc

ltl
LTL
xof
XOF
1 LTL189.978 XOF
5 LTL949.891 XOF
10 LTL1,899.78 XOF
25 LTL4,749.46 XOF
50 LTL9,498.91 XOF
100 LTL18,997.8 XOF
500 LTL94,989.1 XOF
1,000 LTL189,978 XOF
5,000 LTL949,891 XOF
10,000 LTL1,899,780 XOF

XOF to LTL Chart

1 XOF = 0 LTL

1 CFA Franc to Lithuanian Litas stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ltl

LTL - Lithuanian Litas

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.

, ratings