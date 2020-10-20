1 CFA Franc =
0.009064207 Finnish Markkaa
1 FIM = 110.324 XOF
FIM replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
FIM
|1 XOF
|0.00906421 FIM
|5 XOF
|0.045321 FIM
|10 XOF
|0.0906421 FIM
|25 XOF
|0.226605 FIM
|50 XOF
|0.45321 FIM
|100 XOF
|0.906421 FIM
|500 XOF
|4.5321 FIM
|1,000 XOF
|9.06421 FIM
|5,000 XOF
|45.321 FIM
|10,000 XOF
|90.6421 FIM
1 XOF = 0 FIM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.
