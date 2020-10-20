1 XOF to CYP - Convert CFA Francs to Cypriot Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.00089224446 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 1,120.77 XOF

CYP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Cypriot Pound

xof
XOF
cyp
CYP
1 XOF0.000892244 CYP
5 XOF0.00446122 CYP
10 XOF0.00892244 CYP
25 XOF0.0223061 CYP
50 XOF0.0446122 CYP
100 XOF0.0892244 CYP
500 XOF0.446122 CYP
1,000 XOF0.892244 CYP
5,000 XOF4.46122 CYP
10,000 XOF8.92244 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to CFA Franc

cyp
CYP
xof
XOF
1 CYP1,120.77 XOF
5 CYP5,603.85 XOF
10 CYP11,207.7 XOF
25 CYP28,019.2 XOF
50 CYP56,038.5 XOF
100 CYP112,077 XOF
500 CYP560,385 XOF
1,000 CYP1,120,770 XOF
5,000 CYP5,603,850 XOF
10,000 CYP11,207,700 XOF

XOF to CYP Chart

1 XOF = 0 CYP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings