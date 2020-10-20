1 CFA Franc =
0.003910648713692 Cardano
1 ADA = 255.712 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ADA
|1 XOF
|0.00391065 ADA
|5 XOF
|0.0195532 ADA
|10 XOF
|0.0391065 ADA
|25 XOF
|0.0977662 ADA
|50 XOF
|0.195532 ADA
|100 XOF
|0.391065 ADA
|500 XOF
|1.95532 ADA
|1,000 XOF
|3.91065 ADA
|5,000 XOF
|19.5532 ADA
|10,000 XOF
|39.1065 ADA
1 XOF = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0044021
|0.0044021
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0035095
|0.0026899
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039415
|0.0035933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.76%
|3.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.More Cardano info
