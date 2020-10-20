1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.038948151 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 25.6752 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
MVR
|1 MRO
|0.0389482 MVR
|5 MRO
|0.194741 MVR
|10 MRO
|0.389482 MVR
|25 MRO
|0.973704 MVR
|50 MRO
|1.94741 MVR
|100 MRO
|3.89482 MVR
|500 MRO
|19.4741 MVR
|1,000 MRO
|38.9482 MVR
|5,000 MRO
|194.741 MVR
|10,000 MRO
|389.482 MVR
1 MRO = 0 MVR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39404
|0.39404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38419
|0.38289
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.39089
|0.38931
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.More Maldivian Rufiyaa info
