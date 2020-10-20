1 Malagasy Franc =
0.005923085 Haitian Gourdes
1 HTG = 168.831 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
HTG
|1 MGF
|0.00592309 HTG
|5 MGF
|0.0296154 HTG
|10 MGF
|0.0592309 HTG
|25 MGF
|0.148077 HTG
|50 MGF
|0.296154 HTG
|100 MGF
|0.592309 HTG
|500 MGF
|2.96154 HTG
|1,000 MGF
|5.92309 HTG
|5,000 MGF
|29.6154 HTG
|10,000 MGF
|59.2309 HTG
1 MGF = 0 HTG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.030178
|0.030982
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028727
|0.028727
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.029692
|0.029965
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.91%
|0.91%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.
