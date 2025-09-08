Compare ABC Bahrain BHD to CNY exchange rate
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
We currently don't have data for this currency.
We currently don't have data for this currency.
About ABC Bank Bahrain
Bank ABC is a pan-Arab wholesale bank headquartered in Manama. It offers corporate and investment banking, trade finance, treasury, and transaction services, and operates “ila Bank,” a digital retail bank serving consumers in Bahrain.
How fast is a ABC Bahrain BHD to CNY transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with ABC Bahrain from Bahrain to China vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check ABC Bank Bahrain's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are ABC Bahrain to transfer fees?
ABC Bahrain international money transfer costs from BHD to CNY depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare ABC Bahrain fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by ABC Bahrain for converting Bahraini Dinar (BHD) to Chinese Yuan Renminbi (CNY) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less Chinese Yuan Renminbi than expected. Use our comparison table to see how ABC Bahrain’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
ABC Bahrain may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Bahraini Dinar to Chinese Yuan Renminbi with ABC Bahrain typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
ABC Bahrain may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including ABC Bahrain, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.