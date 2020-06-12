Life Abroad

Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads
August 17, 2023 — 8 min read
Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment
August 17, 2023 — 7 min read
Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice
August 17, 2023 — 7 min read
A Digital Nomad in Italy: Discover the Heart of Europe
March 23, 2023 — 6 min read
The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living
March 21, 2023 — 6 min read
Cost of Living in Spain for Digital Nomads
March 1, 2023 — 8 min read
Living the Digital Nomad Life: Visas, Jobs, and Community
February 28, 2023 — 7 min read
How much money do I need to live comfortably in Canada?
January 18, 2023 — 7 min read
What are the best credit cards in Germany for expats?
July 20, 2021 — 7 min read
A guide to purchasing property in India
July 19, 2021 — 6 min read
The top banks in Thailand for expats
July 16, 2021 — 9 min read
The international banks for expats in Poland
July 15, 2021 — 11 min read
The best banks in Germany for expats
July 14, 2021 — 12 min read
How to purchase property in Sri Lanka
July 9, 2021 — 12 min read
The top 5 International Banks in India for Expats
July 8, 2021 — 6 min read
The best international banks in Pakistan (and what you'll need to open an account)
July 7, 2021 — 6 min read
The best banks in France for expats (and the types of accounts you can open)
July 5, 2021 — 11 min read
How to purchase property in Canada as an expat
June 29, 2021 — 7 min read
The best credit cards for expats in the United Kingdom
June 28, 2021 — 9 min read
The best credit cards for expats in Canada (with crucial credit card factors to note)
June 25, 2021 — 12 min read
What to know about the best banks for expats in the US
June 24, 2021 — 12 min read
The best banks for expats in Canada (and how to open an account there)
June 23, 2021 — 10 min read
Buying property as an expat in the US: property search and financing
June 22, 2021 — 14 min read
How to buy property in New Zealand as an expat
June 21, 2021 — 9 min read
The expat's guide to purchasing property in Australia
June 18, 2021 — 9 min read
The best credit cards for expats in New Zealand
June 17, 2021 — 11 min read
The best credit cards for expats in Australia
June 16, 2021 — 9 min read
The best credit cards for expats in Spain
June 15, 2021 — 9 min read
The 3 best credit cards for expats in the US
June 14, 2021 — 9 min read
The expat’s guide to purchasing property in the UK
June 11, 2021 — 9 min read
What should expats know about the best banks in Australia?
June 10, 2021 — 12 min read
How to purchase property in Spain as an expat
June 9, 2021 — 11 min read
What are the best banks for expats in the UK?
June 8, 2021 — 8 min read
Moving to Spain? These are the best Spanish banks for expats
June 7, 2021 — 12 min read
Your guide to the best expat-friendly banks in New Zealand (and how to open an account)
June 4, 2021 — 10 min read
A guide for Kiwis moving back to New Zealand
June 2, 2021 — 9 min read
Expats in the UK, this one's for you: guide to paying overseas taxes in the United Kingdom
December 10, 2020 — 5 min read
What’s the average cost of living in Dubai?
December 8, 2020 — 6 min read
Calling the USA from overseas? The US dialing code and how to make phone calls to the States
December 7, 2020 — 4 min read
What is the cost of living in Australia? Our in-depth guide
December 4, 2020 — 9 min read
A guide to paying taxes for Australian expats
December 3, 2020 — 6 min read
The average living costs in the UK for expats: 2020 edition
November 20, 2020 — 15 min read
Dual citizenship, triple citizenship & more: how to become a British citizen
November 19, 2020 — 6 min read
How to renew Indian passports in the UK
November 18, 2020 — 7 min read
The hidden costs of living abroad in the UK
October 23, 2020 — 6 min read
Purchasing property in the US—a guide for expats
October 22, 2020 — 5 min read
How expats can save money while living abroad
October 21, 2020 — 6 min read
Living abroad? Here are the 6 best apps for expats
September 30, 2020 — 4 min read
Is the Digital Nomad Lifestyle Right for You?
September 1, 2020 — 7 min read
Expat Life: Opening a New Bank Account in Your New Home
August 6, 2020 — 4 min read
Best Countries for Expats: Startup Business Edition
September 11, 2019 — 8 min read
International Lifestyles: Returning to Your Home Country After an International Life
August 13, 2019 — 5 min read
Foreign Real Estate Investment Facts You Need to Know: European Style
August 2, 2019 — 7 min read
Best Countries for Expats: Making Friends Abroad Edition
July 24, 2019 — 7 min read
Best Countries for Expats - Working Abroad Edition
July 5, 2019 — 9 min read
Best Countries for Expats: Retirees Edition
June 18, 2019 — 6 min read
Best Countries to Live for Expats - We've Got Kids Edition
May 10, 2019 — 9 min read
Taxes for Expats From North America - Considerations for Canadians and Americans Working Abroad
April 16, 2019 — 4 min read
The Xe Guide To Working Abroad
March 27, 2019 — 5 min read
Moving Overseas for a New Career - My Perspective
March 26, 2019 — 6 min read
Best Countries to Live In for Expats with Pets
March 25, 2019 — 6 min read
What is an Expat? Six Steps to Living Your Best International Life
March 12, 2019 — 6 min read
Embrace Expat Communities and Settle In For Success
March 1, 2019 — 6 min read
Wherever they Journey, No Expat Should Be Without XE
February 15, 2019 — 3 min read
Expats and Love: Seeking It, Keeping It, and Letting It Go
February 11, 2019 — 6 min read
5 Tips for Buying a Property in a Foreign Country
December 28, 2018 — 5 min read
Digital Nomads — Considering a Change to Location Independence?
November 28, 2018 — 4 min read
The Cost of Living in Spain
June 2, 2016 — 4 min read
What is your Working Time Worth in Spain?
May 12, 2016 — 7 min read
Showing 69 of 69