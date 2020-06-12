How to Make a Wire Transfer with Bank of America
Xe Consumer
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Chase
How to Track an International Wire Transfer
Wire Transfer vs. Direct Deposit: Choosing the Best Option
How Long Does It Take to Transfer Money Between Banks
The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2024
Tips for Getting Started with Large Transfers
What Is a Wire Transfer and How Does It Work?
The Safest Ways to Transfer Money
International Money Transfers: The Best Ways to Send Money
How to Transfer Money from One Bank to Another
Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?
Currency Exchange 101
How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas
Mobile Money in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of a $1 Trillion Market
Mobile Wallets in India - A Convenient Way to Transact Money
Mobile Wallets on the Rise: The Future of Payment and Breakdown of Growth per Region
When is it a good time to convert USD to Euro?
How to wire money with Walmart Money Center
What is an IBAN number?
What is mobile wallet and why should I use It?
What is the best way to send money to Thailand?
A guide to sending money to Pakistan (PKR)
What is the Best Way to Send Money to India?
5 Tips for Currency Exchange
Identifying Types of Fraud/Scams
Why Do Currencies Fluctuate
Need to Send Money? How to Choose a Provider
How to make an international money transfer with a direct debit
How to send money overseas from your credit/debit card
How to send money overseas from your bank account
Money transfer types: everything to know about cash pickup
Our guide to choosing the right money transfer provider
How to send money to the United Kingdom online from around the world
Xe Consumer UK
How to send money to Australia online
Xe Consumer APAC
How to send money to the United States online
An American expat’s guide to taxes: 2021 edition
Why do we ask for your SSN and other personal details?
Sending money overseas? We’ve improved our money transfers to these countries
Who sets the rates? Common questions about currency exchange rates
Everything to know about taxes when you send money to the Philippines from the United States
Sending a large money transfer to Thailand? What to know about taxes
Money transfer checklist: things to do before making a currency exchange
Why should you exchange money online (rather than in person)?
When is the best time to send money abroad?
How to send money to Thailand from overseas
How to send money to the Philippines from abroad
Why might you use a market order?
When should I make a money transfer?
When should you use a forward contract?
What’s money transfer really about?
The top 5 reasons to set a Rate Alert today
‘Twas a Week Before Christmas
What to know about receiving a money transfer
What happens to my money during a transfer?
How to send money to Colombia from the USA: our comprehensive guide
Xe Consumer North America
Plan to send money to Mexico from the US? Here’s what you need to know about taxes
How to send money to PayPal for your payments
What is a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number?
How long does it take to send money overseas? (With the banks and with other providers)
What is the Mastercard exchange rate, and how will it impact my overseas card payments?
How to pay someone with PayPal—and why it's not the best idea for international money transfers
Your guide to UTR codes (with a UTR number example, how to get a UTR, and what to do if you lose it)
Navigating international money transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic
What are BIC/ SWIFT codes, how do you find them, and how do they work?
A guide to Canadian bank fees for wire transfers
How to make international money transfers during lockdown
What is remittance?
How to transfer money between banks: popular transfer methods, explained
Sending a money transfer to or from India? Here’s what you need to know about taxes
How to receive money transfers in India
How to send money to friends and family in India
Money transfer vs. cash pickup: how should you send money overseas?
A guide to US bank fees for wire transfers—and why you should choose online money transfer instead
Wire transfers: An Overview
Should you choose Xe or wire transfers to send money abroad?
What’s the Difference Between Sending Money with a Bank and Sending Money with Xe?
When it Comes to Money Transfer, are you a “Rate” or a “Date”?
Welcome to Xe! Here’s a Quick Overview of What We Do
Common Mistakes in Money Transfer (and How to Avoid Them)
How to Send Money with Xe
In a Rush? We Can Transfer Money to These Countries in Minutes
Debunking Common Myths & Misconceptions About Online Money Transfer
When Should You Check the Exchange Rates, and How Often?
Need to Send Money Fast? Here’s What You Can Do
What Affects the Cost of My Money Transfer?
How Can I Get the Best Exchange Rate for My Money Transfer?
Xe Corporate
How to Spot (and Avoid) Money Transfer Scams
Is There a "Best Time" to Transfer Money?
Transferring a Large Amount? Here's What You Should Know
Answering Common Questions About Money Transfer
Send to Receive: Money Transfer Timings Explained
Paying for Your Money Transfer: ACH Direct Debit, Wire Transfer, or Card Payment?
Types of Money Transfer: All About Market Orders
Money Transfer Spotlight: What You Should Know About Forward Contracts
What Do I Need to Know About Transfer Rates?
What to Know About Transferring Money to Yourself
Money Transfer vs. Wire Transfer: What’s Really the Difference?
How to Get a Money Order
Need to Make a Series of Transfers? Try Regular Payments Abroad (RPA)
Showing 100 of 125