Money Transfer

Whatever your reasons for sending money overseas, we want to help make your transfer experience as seamless as possible.
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Bank of America

Xe Consumer

February 28, 2025 - 7 min read
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Chase

Xe Consumer

February 27, 2025 - 7 min read
How to Track an International Wire Transfer

Xe Consumer

December 31, 2024 - 6 min read
Wire Transfer vs. Direct Deposit: Choosing the Best Option

Xe Consumer

December 20, 2024 - 5 min read
How Long Does It Take to Transfer Money Between Banks

Xe Consumer

December 6, 2024 - 7 min read
The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2024

Xe Consumer

November 21, 2024 - 8 min read
Tips for Getting Started with Large Transfers

Xe Consumer

November 7, 2024 - 8 min read
What Is a Wire Transfer and How Does It Work?

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2024 - 6 min read
The Safest Ways to Transfer Money

Xe Consumer

October 25, 2024 - 7 min read
International Money Transfers: The Best Ways to Send Money

Xe Consumer

October 21, 2024 - 6 min read
How to Transfer Money from One Bank to Another

Xe Consumer

October 17, 2024 - 8 min read
Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?

Xe Consumer

March 5, 2024 - 3 min read
Currency Exchange 101

Xe Consumer

September 25, 2023 - 4 min read
How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas

Xe Consumer

August 1, 2023 - 4 min read
Mobile Money in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of a $1 Trillion Market

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 - 5 min read
Mobile Wallets in India - A Convenient Way to Transact Money

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 - 4 min read
Mobile Wallets on the Rise: The Future of Payment and Breakdown of Growth per Region

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 - 7 min read
When is it a good time to convert USD to Euro?

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2023 - 5 min read
How to wire money with Walmart Money Center

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
What is an IBAN number?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 4 min read
What is mobile wallet and why should I use It?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 4 min read
What is the best way to send money to Thailand?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
A guide to sending money to Pakistan (PKR)

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
What is the Best Way to Send Money to India?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2022 - 8 min read
5 Tips for Currency Exchange

Xe Consumer

February 7, 2022 - 3 min read
Identifying Types of Fraud/Scams

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2022 - 4 min read
Why Do Currencies Fluctuate

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2022 - 4 min read
Need to Send Money? How to Choose a Provider

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2022 - 4 min read
How to make an international money transfer with a direct debit

Xe Consumer

July 16, 2021 - 3 min read
How to send money overseas from your credit/debit card

Xe Consumer

July 15, 2021 - 3 min read
How to send money overseas from your bank account

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2021 - 4 min read
Money transfer types: everything to know about cash pickup

Xe Consumer

July 12, 2021 - 7 min read
Our guide to choosing the right money transfer provider

Xe Consumer

June 3, 2021 - 8 min read
How to send money to the United Kingdom online from around the world

Xe Consumer UK

April 5, 2021 - 4 min read
How to send money to Australia online

Xe Consumer APAC

April 1, 2021 - 3 min read
How to send money to the United States online

Xe Consumer

March 30, 2021 - 6 min read
An American expat’s guide to taxes: 2021 edition

Xe Consumer

March 19, 2021 - 5 min read
Why do we ask for your SSN and other personal details?

Xe Consumer

March 3, 2021 - 3 min read
Sending money overseas? We’ve improved our money transfers to these countries

Xe Consumer

February 12, 2021 - 2 min read
Who sets the rates? Common questions about currency exchange rates

Xe Consumer

February 3, 2021 - 5 min read
Everything to know about taxes when you send money to the Philippines from the United States

Xe Consumer

February 2, 2021 - 5 min read
Sending a large money transfer to Thailand? What to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

February 1, 2021 - 5 min read
Money transfer checklist: things to do before making a currency exchange

Xe Consumer

January 28, 2021 - 5 min read
Why should you exchange money online (rather than in person)?

Xe Consumer

January 27, 2021 - 6 min read
When is the best time to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

January 26, 2021 - 7 min read
How to send money to Thailand from overseas

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2021 - 4 min read
How to send money to the Philippines from abroad

Xe Consumer

January 4, 2021 - 6 min read
Why might you use a market order?

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 - 5 min read
When should I make a money transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 - 10 min read
When should you use a forward contract?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 - 6 min read
What’s money transfer really about?

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 - 7 min read
The top 5 reasons to set a Rate Alert today

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 - 4 min read
‘Twas a Week Before Christmas

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 2 min read
What to know about receiving a money transfer

Xe Consumer

December 17, 2020 - 6 min read
What happens to my money during a transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2020 - 7 min read
How to send money to Colombia from the USA: our comprehensive guide

Xe Consumer North America

December 15, 2020 - 6 min read
Plan to send money to Mexico from the US? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

Xe Consumer North America

December 14, 2020 - 7 min read
How to send money to PayPal for your payments

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 - 6 min read
What is a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number?

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 - 6 min read
How long does it take to send money overseas? (With the banks and with other providers)

Xe Consumer

December 9, 2020 - 9 min read
What is the Mastercard exchange rate, and how will it impact my overseas card payments?

Xe Consumer

November 27, 2020 - 5 min read
How to pay someone with PayPal—and why it's not the best idea for international money transfers

Xe Consumer

November 18, 2020 - 5 min read
Your guide to UTR codes (with a UTR number example, how to get a UTR, and what to do if you lose it)

Xe Consumer UK

November 17, 2020 - 8 min read
Navigating international money transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Xe Consumer North America

November 17, 2020 - 2 min read
What are BIC/ SWIFT codes, how do you find them, and how do they work?

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 - 7 min read
A guide to Canadian bank fees for wire transfers

Xe Consumer North America

November 13, 2020 - 6 min read
How to make international money transfers during lockdown

Xe Consumer UK

November 5, 2020 - 2 min read
What is remittance?

Xe Consumer

October 29, 2020 - 5 min read
How to transfer money between banks: popular transfer methods, explained

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 - 10 min read
Sending a money transfer to or from India? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 - 4 min read
How to receive money transfers in India

Xe Consumer

October 27, 2020 - 3 min read
How to send money to friends and family in India

Xe Consumer

October 26, 2020 - 4 min read
Money transfer vs. cash pickup: how should you send money overseas?

Xe Consumer

October 22, 2020 - 5 min read
A guide to US bank fees for wire transfers—and why you should choose online money transfer instead

Xe Consumer

October 14, 2020 - 5 min read
Wire transfers: An Overview

Xe Consumer

October 7, 2020 - 5 min read
Should you choose Xe or wire transfers to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

September 23, 2020 - 4 min read
What’s the Difference Between Sending Money with a Bank and Sending Money with Xe?

Xe Consumer

September 3, 2020 - 5 min read
When it Comes to Money Transfer, are you a “Rate” or a “Date”?

Xe Consumer

August 31, 2020 - 4 min read
Welcome to Xe! Here’s a Quick Overview of What We Do

Xe Consumer

August 24, 2020 - 4 min read
Common Mistakes in Money Transfer (and How to Avoid Them)

Xe Consumer

August 20, 2020 - 4 min read
How to Send Money with Xe

Xe Consumer

August 18, 2020 - 3 min read
In a Rush? We Can Transfer Money to These Countries in Minutes

Xe Consumer

August 12, 2020 - 2 min read
Debunking Common Myths & Misconceptions About Online Money Transfer

Xe Consumer

August 4, 2020 - 5 min read
When Should You Check the Exchange Rates, and How Often?

Xe Consumer

July 28, 2020 - 3 min read
Need to Send Money Fast? Here’s What You Can Do

Xe Consumer

July 20, 2020 - 3 min read
What Affects the Cost of My Money Transfer?

Xe Consumer

June 16, 2020 - 3 min read
How Can I Get the Best Exchange Rate for My Money Transfer?

Xe Corporate

June 8, 2020 - 4 min read
How to Spot (and Avoid) Money Transfer Scams

Xe Consumer

May 25, 2020 - 7 min read
Is There a "Best Time" to Transfer Money?

Xe Consumer

May 22, 2020 - 5 min read
Transferring a Large Amount? Here's What You Should Know

Xe Consumer

May 15, 2020 - 4 min read
Answering Common Questions About Money Transfer

Xe Consumer

May 13, 2020 - 5 min read
Send to Receive: Money Transfer Timings Explained

Xe Consumer

May 1, 2020 - 3 min read
Paying for Your Money Transfer: ACH Direct Debit, Wire Transfer, or Card Payment?

Xe Consumer

April 29, 2020 - 3 min read
Types of Money Transfer: All About Market Orders

Xe Consumer

April 27, 2020 - 3 min read
Money Transfer Spotlight: What You Should Know About Forward Contracts

Xe Consumer

April 22, 2020 - 3 min read
What Do I Need to Know About Transfer Rates?

Xe Consumer

April 20, 2020 - 4 min read
What to Know About Transferring Money to Yourself

Xe Consumer

April 15, 2020 - 3 min read
Money Transfer vs. Wire Transfer: What’s Really the Difference?

Xe Consumer

April 13, 2020 - 3 min read
How to Get a Money Order

Xe Consumer

April 10, 2020 - 4 min read
Need to Make a Series of Transfers? Try Regular Payments Abroad (RPA)

Xe Consumer

April 8, 2020 - 3 min read

