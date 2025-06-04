SWIFT codes help banks communicate securely and accurately during international money transfers. When you send money abroad, your bank uses the recipient’s SWIFT code to identify the receiving bank and its location. Each code includes:

A bank code (4 letters)

A country code (2 letters)

A location code (2 letters or digits)

An optional branch code (3 characters)

This global system ensures your payment is routed efficiently and securely to the correct destination.