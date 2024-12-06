Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. International Business Payment Solutions - Xe
Xe international business payments

Send payments to 190+ countries

Simple international business payments

Xe makes it easy to pay vendors, employees and global partners. Join the 15,000+ businesses that trust Xe to process their international business payments every year and start simplifying your money transfer process today.

Get my business started Check our send rates

Providing international business payment solutions for 30+ years

With over $115 billion processed annually, Xe provides reliable and efficient global payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re paying supplier invoices, managing payroll, or expanding internationally, you can trust us to deliver fast and secure money transfers.

130+ supported currencies worldwide

Manage supplier payments, foreign invoices, and asset purchases across 130+ supported global currencies.

190+ supported countries globally

Attract top talent with secure global payments and lock in exchange rates for up to three years with Xe.

1-5 business day transfer speed

Complete international payments in just 1-5 business days with Xe’s efficient global transfer network.

Xe send money to 220 countries

Track and send payments easily

Why choose Xe for your business payments?

You can set up your Xe business account in under 5 minutes and start making international transactions. Payments arrive within 1-5 business days and you can track your transfers straight from your account.

Learn more about why Xe

Manage your global business payments on one platform

We simplify global business with easy-to-use payment features. From spot transfers to scheduled payments, our tools make international business payments simple.

Spot transfers

Make fast global business payments by buying foreign currencies at our competitive live exchange rates.

Limit orders

We watch the market 24/7 so you don’t have to. When your rate is reached, we'll process your payment automatically.

Local payments

Make quick and easy same currency payments for business transactions with Xe. Fees may be subject to apply.

Scheduled payments

Make timely international business payments and manage cash flow by scheduling future transfers at set rates.

Pay invoices, vendors, and employees overseas

Fast global payments with no hidden fees

Xe helps businesses make global payments with competitive rates and zero hidden fees. It’s fast and simple to pay invoices, vendors, and employees using our global network and direct-to-local connections. Start sending money abroad and simplify your payments in just a few clicks.

Set up my business account

Customized payment solutions for businesses of any size

Whether you’re a startup or an enterprise, Xe provides custom payment solutions to suit your needs:

Startup

Startups

Running a startup can be hectic, but making international business payments doesn’t have to be. We simplify the process, making it easy for your startup to send global payments at competitive rates.

Learn more
small business

Small business

Create a business account with Xe and start making business payments right away. You can schedule transfers at set rates and track payment statuses from your account whenever you need to.

Learn more
mid market

Mid-market

Grow your business with scalable and affordable solutions. Integrate with your ERP, like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, and make global payments directly from your existing workflows.

Learn more
enterprise

Enterprise

Our team is here to help you manage your cash flow abroad. We offer custom solutions like forward contracts, market orders, or option contracts to protect you against market fluctuations.

Learn more

Send and receive money with our global business payment solutions

Ready to make your next business transfer? Save time and money with Xe’s international payment solutions. Make fast, hassle-free payments to businesses and employees across the world. Get started today!

Create a business account

Business payments FAQ

International transfers can vary depending on the currency, destination country and payment method. Most transfers can take between 1-5 business days to be completed.