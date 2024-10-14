We offer low to no fees so you can keep more of what’s yours. Our fees are always transparent, so you’ll know the exact costs upfront—no surprises, just clarity and more value in every transfer.
Exchange rate shown upfront
The rate you see when you confirm your transfer is the rate that you get.
Potential fees displayed clearly
All fees are shown upfront before you confirm your transfer.
Transfer method
Debit/Credit cards offer fast delivery, but come with higher fees. If you're looking for a lower-cost option, direct debit or wire transfers may be the way to go, even though they take a little longer.
Transfer speed
Fast transfers, such as those with debit or credit cards, come with higher fees for speedier processing. Debit or wire transfers tend to have lower fees, but take longer to complete.
Transfer amount
Larger transfers often come with lower or no fees, making them more cost-effective. Smaller transfers typically have a fixed fee, so it’s important to factor in the transfer size when planning your costs.
Destination country
Fees vary depending on the destination country. Some countries may have higher fees due to local regulations, banking systems, or currency exchange factors, affecting the overall transfer cost.
In some cases, recipient banks or intermediaries may charge additional fees. It’s important to check with the recipient to understand any fees their bank might impose on the transfer. The recipient may receive less due to fees charged by the recipient’s bank and foreign taxes. Unfortunately, Xe has no control over recipient institution fees.
Some providers claim "no fees," but they often include them within their exchange rates, giving you a worse conversion. Always compare both fees and exchange rates to ensure you're getting the best deal. Xe is transparent, showing both the rate and any fees upfront, so you know exactly what you're paying.
Select cheaper method
To reduce fees, carefully consider which payment method best suits your needs. Balancing speed and cost helps minimize expenses without delaying your transfer.
Choose best service
Familiarize yourself with your bank’s fees and compare providers to save on transfers. Understanding when and why fees apply helps you make smarter, more cost-effective decisions.
Time your transfer
Timing your transfer when rates are favorable can significantly reduce costs. Exchange rates can fluctuate, so it’s smart to monitor trends and send money when rates are best.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.
Xe charges different fees depending on factors like the currency, the destination country, and the payment method you use. You can check the exact fee for your transfer before confirming it.
The payment method you choose can impact both the transfer fees and the speed of the transaction. For example, paying by credit card might incur higher fees compared to bank transfers or direct debit. It’s important to consider both the cost and the time it takes for the money to reach the recipient when selecting your payment method.
Before you complete a money transfer with Xe, you’ll be able to see a detailed breakdown of all applicable fees. This includes the exchange rate, any transfer fees, and the total amount your recipient will receive. Xe ensures full transparency so you know exactly what to expect before you confirm the transaction.
Yes, there are several strategies you can use to reduce the fees for your money transfers. First, choose your payment method wisely. For example, using a bank transfer instead of a credit card can lower fees. It’s essential to balance speed and cost when selecting your method, as faster options tend to cost more.
Timing your transfer can also help. Monitor exchange rates and send money when rates are favorable to reduce overall costs. Xe offers tools like rate alerts which notify you when your desired rate is reached, so you can act at a time and cost that is right for you.
Lastly, understand the fee structures of your bank and compare them with other providers. Knowing how and when fees are applied allows you to make informed decisions and take advantage of lower-cost transfer options