‘Twas a week before Christmas, and all through the house,

Three AirBnB lodgers, then me, and my spouse.

We’d moved to Toronto from London last week,

But our place wasn’t ready, our future seemed bleak.

We’d just blown our budget on storage and rent,

After furniture and movers, our nest egg was spent.

When there on the table, my phone made a beep.

Just as I’d finally drifted to sleep.

I picked up the phone and opened my mail,

My heart skipped a beat, I couldn’t exhale.

A note from Xe, ‘bout a gift from my mother,

Another beep signaled a gift from my brother.

One from my uncle, and one from my sister,

I ran to my wife, showed my phone and I kissed her.

Five thousand dollars had arrived in the bank,

I checked on my balance, it was no longer blank.

So, if you have loved ones who moved to a new land,

This holiday season, why not give them a hand?

No wrapping, no shipping, no more trips to the mall,

Xe Money Transfer makes Christmas merry for all.

Merry Christmas to those celebrating the occasion. Happy holidays to all, and we wish you a very happy and prosperous 2020.