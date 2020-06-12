Login
Personal Finance

What’s your goal for your bank account? Here’s where you can find the guides to planning your financial future.
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Buy a Rental Property Abroad: Steps, Tips, and Best locations

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2024 - 11 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Protect Your Investments: Spotting and Avoiding Investment Scams

Xe Consumer

November 13, 2024 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to convert bitcoin into real money

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to close Bank of America account?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to start freelance writing in 2020: our top tips for success

Xe Consumer

December 2, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in the UAE

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How do I open a bank account in the UK?

Xe Consumer UK

November 13, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s the difference between a neobank and a challenger bank?

Xe Consumer

November 12, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in the United States

Xe Consumer North America

November 12, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The 5 best online banks in Canada: a complete guide

Xe Consumer North America

November 11, 2020 - 15 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in Canada

Xe Consumer North America

November 10, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The 6 best online banks in the US (with rates, fees, and more!)

Xe Consumer North America

November 9, 2020 - 12 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in New Zealand

Xe Consumer APAC

November 6, 2020 - 9 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in Hong Kong

Xe Consumer

November 4, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What do I need to open a bank account?

Xe Consumer

November 2, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The 6 best US money saving apps for rainy days (and for good times, too!)

Xe Consumer North America

October 16, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to open a bank account in Australia

Xe Consumer APAC

October 8, 2020 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

5 Apps to Track Your Expenses

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Effectively Track Your Expenses

Xe Consumer

August 13, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

5 Signs Your Budget Needs a Rethink

Xe Consumer

June 12, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Going Cash-Free: Is it Right for You?

Xe Consumer

June 5, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Planning a Large Purchase? Tips for Saving

Xe Consumer

May 29, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Online Banking for Beginners: Tips to Take Your Finances Digital

Xe Consumer

May 8, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Signs it’s Time to Switch Banks

Xe Consumer

April 6, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Small Steps to Make Big Changes in Your Savings

Xe Consumer

April 3, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Build Your Emergency Fund

Xe Consumer

March 26, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Guide to Personal Finance in Emergencies

Xe Consumer

March 23, 2020 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Going Cashless - Is Cash No Longer King of the Currency Realm?

Xe Consumer

February 7, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Make the Most of your Money in a Volatile Market

Xe Consumer Europe

November 22, 2018 - 5 min read

