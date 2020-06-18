Login
Spend less, invest the rest

The ripple effect of U.S. Tariffs: What business are seeing so far

Xe Corporate

February 28, 2025 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - February 2025

Xe Corporate

February 4, 2025 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Key Central Bank announcements coming this week: what to expect and how it may impact you

Xe Corporate

January 28, 2025 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - January 2025

Xe Corporate

January 8, 2025 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

US Dollar soars to its highest gain in years as Trump clinches victory

Xe Corporate

November 6, 2024 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How the 2024 U.S. Election Could Shake Up Currency Markets: What Your Business Needs to Know

Xe Corporate

October 22, 2024 - 6 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - October 2024

Xe Corporate

October 15, 2024 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - September 2024

Xe Corporate

September 10, 2024 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - August 2024

Xe Corporate

August 13, 2024 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - July 2024

Xe Corporate

June 28, 2024 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

May 29, 2024 - 5 min read
2024: The Year of Elections

2024: The Year of Elections

Xe Corporate

February 14, 2024 - 5 min read
How can I send money to a business?

How can I send money to a business?

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2023 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Recession, inflation and currency exchange – what’s next?

Xe Corporate

December 1, 2022 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How does the global currency market work?

Xe Corporate

November 16, 2022 - 10 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Know Your Customer (KYC): why we do it and what it means for you

Xe Corporate

September 21, 2022 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Build an FX Risk Management Policy for Your Business

Xe Corporate

May 10, 2022 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Inflation, Interest Rates and Currency Risk

Xe Corporate

April 12, 2022 - 4 min read
What are all these FX terms?

What are all these FX terms?

Xe Corporate

March 8, 2022 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How can exchange rate movements affect your business?

Xe Corporate

February 15, 2022 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Xe Can Help

Xe Corporate

February 4, 2022 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Simplify your processes and integrate Xe Global Business Payments into your business applications

Xe Corporate

November 2, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to manage your money transfer beneficiaries with Xe

Xe Corporate

July 8, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to pay your overseas suppliers quickly, easily and securely

Xe Corporate

July 6, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Are you understanding all the costs involved in your international business payments?

Xe Corporate

May 6, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Market movements could impact your business—stay on top with Rate Alerts

Xe Corporate

May 4, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to navigate changing currency markets when buying services from overseas

Xe Corporate

April 29, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to protect your business’s bottom line when importing from Japan

Xe Corporate

April 27, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Choosing the right international business payments provider: what should you check for?

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to make a quick business payment with a spot transfer

Xe Corporate

March 30, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Xe can help your business manage its importing from Germany

Xe Corporate

March 25, 2021 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How can Xe help your manufacturing business with its international payments and FX requirements?

Xe Corporate

March 23, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to understand what you need from a business international payments provider

Xe Corporate

March 22, 2021 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Xe can help your business when importing from the United States

Xe Corporate

March 18, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to set up a forward contract and lock in a rate for your business

Xe Corporate

March 17, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How businesses in the healthcare & medical industry can improve their FX outcomes with Xe

Xe Corporate

March 12, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to get a quote for fast and secure money transfers for your business

Xe Corporate

March 10, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What can we expect from the Pound in 2021?

Xe Corporate

February 15, 2021 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What’s in store for the US dollar in 2021?

Xe Corporate

February 5, 2021 - 5 min read
APAC Morning Update - 05/02/21

APAC Morning Update - 05/02/21

Xe Corporate

February 5, 2021 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

COVID-19 vaccine rollout: how might it impact global currencies?

Xe Corporate

January 12, 2021 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The US Election, the Dollar, and the Pound: what’s the forecast?

Xe Corporate

October 13, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How FX Providers Can Help Prepare You for Market Motion

Xe Corporate

September 8, 2020 - 2 min read
How Do I Spot an Opportunity?

How Do I Spot an Opportunity?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 - 3 min read
How Do I Make a Referral?

How Do I Make a Referral?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 - 2 min read
Why Partner with Xe?

Why Partner with Xe?

Xe Corporate

September 2, 2020 - 3 min read
How to Find the Right FX Provider

How to Find the Right FX Provider

Xe Corporate

August 26, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Signs Your Foreign Exchange Provider Isn’t Right for You

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2020 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Improving Internal Communication to Lower FX Risk

Xe Corporate

August 11, 2020 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

An Introduction to Xe's Products and Services for Businesses

Xe Corporate

August 5, 2020 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

When Dealing with Foreign Exchange, Don’t Forget About Compliance

Xe Corporate

July 30, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Your Provider Can Help With That

Xe Corporate

June 23, 2020 - 4 min read
How Can Your Business Address FX Risk?

How Can Your Business Address FX Risk?

Xe Corporate

June 17, 2020 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

FX Risk: It’s Not Just About the Exchange Rates

Xe Corporate

June 10, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Can I Get the Best Exchange Rate for My Money Transfer?

Xe Corporate

June 8, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Do You Know Your Business’s Foreign Exchange Risks?

Xe Corporate

May 27, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Why FX Risk Management is Crucial for Your Organization

Xe Corporate

May 22, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

What Should You Do if You’ve Fallen Victim to an Online Scam?

Xe Corporate

May 18, 2020 - 5 min read
Be Aware of These COVID-19 Online Scams

Be Aware of These COVID-19 Online Scams

Xe Corporate

April 3, 2020 - 7 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How to Recognize and Avoid Online Fraud Attempts

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2020 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Mixed Data Overnight Results in Choppy Trading Conditions Today

Xe Corporate

March 31, 2020 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Global Demand For Liquid Assets Sees Dollar Surge As Sterling Hits A 35 Year Low Against The Greenback

Xe Corporate

March 19, 2020 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Supply Chain Uncertainty Requires Flexibility For Peace of Mind

Xe Corporate

March 17, 2020 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

US Federal Reserve Cuts Rates To Zero Alongside Co-Ordinated Move By Central Banks To Ease Money Supply

Xe Corporate

March 16, 2020 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How Could Virus Panic Impact my Money Transfers?

Xe Corporate

March 12, 2020 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Currency Moves Caught You Off-Guard? You’re Not Alone.

Xe Corporate

March 10, 2020 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

As the UK Election Draws Closer: How Will the Results Impact the Pound?

Xe Corporate

December 11, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Brexit Drama and US-China Trade Talks Continue, Canadians Head to Polls

Xe Corporate

October 21, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Simplifying Your Organization's International Payments Requirements

Xe Corporate

October 21, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Further Pound Volatility Likely this Week as Brexit Showdown Continues

Xe Corporate

October 20, 2019 - 2 min read
Brexit: Have We Reached the End Game?

Brexit: Have We Reached the End Game?

Xe Corporate

October 18, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Will the Latest Brexit Agreement Pass Scrutiny in UK Parliament?

Xe Corporate

October 17, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

EU Officials Burn the Midnight Oil, But An Exit Plan Remains Elusive

Xe Corporate

October 16, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Brexit X-Factor Helps Sterling Hit a 5-Month Peak

Xe Corporate

October 15, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

International Online Money Transfer Partnerships for Accounting Professionals

Xe Corporate

October 9, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

China Signals It May Be Open to a Partial Trade Deal with the US on Agri-products

Xe Corporate

October 9, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Currency Market is Turbulent with US Jobs Data, FedListens and Political Tension

Xe Corporate

October 4, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sterling Surges as the “Backstop” Makes an Exit

Xe Corporate

October 3, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Fear of Global Economic Meltdown Turns Investors Cautious

Xe Corporate

October 2, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Mighty Greenback Sends Major Peers Tumbling

Xe Corporate

October 1, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

RBA Cuts Official Cash Rate to Record Low of 0.75% - Quick Synopsis

Xe Corporate

October 1, 2019 - 2 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Markets Are Calm Before Leaping Into a Monstrous October

Xe Corporate

September 30, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Why Use an International Online Money Transfer Provider to Pay Overseas Employees and Contractors?

Xe Corporate

September 27, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sterling Finds Joy After PM Johnson Tastes Defeat In Supreme Court

Xe Corporate

September 24, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Greenback is Steady as the Euro Plunges on Bleak Economic Outlook

Xe Corporate

September 23, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

How International Money Transfers Can Help Athletes on their Way to Global Glory

Xe Corporate

September 20, 2019 - 5 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Doves, Bears, and Bulls: The FOMC Keeps the Market Guessing

Xe Corporate

September 19, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Fed Commands the Spotlight, Trump Expects Bigly Rate Cut

Xe Corporate

September 18, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Currency Market Steadies After Yesterday's Wild Start

Xe Corporate

September 17, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Refineries Cause Currency Investors to Shift to Risk Off

Xe Corporate

September 16, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The GBP Doesn't Suffer from Paraskevidekatriaphobia

Xe Corporate

September 13, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The ECB Rolled a Six-Sided Die Hoping for a Seven

Xe Corporate

September 12, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Best Countries for Expats: Startup Business Edition

Xe Corporate

September 11, 2019 - 8 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The Canadian Dollar, The Currency Market’s Only Star Performer

Xe Corporate

September 11, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

British MPs Protest Suspension of Parliament Until October 14th

Xe Corporate

September 10, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

The USD Has a Case of the Mondays as the Loonie Lifts and the Pound Gets Perky

Xe Corporate

September 9, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

North American Non-Farm Job Growth Beats Estimates

Xe Corporate

September 6, 2019 - 4 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Sterling Rises, PM Johnson His Keeps Job but Loses Another Parliamentary Vote

Xe Corporate

September 5, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

A Patient Bank of Canada is Poised to Deliver A Halloween Rate Cut

Xe Corporate

September 4, 2019 - 3 min read
Spend less, invest the rest

Fasten Your Seat Belts, Sharp Brexit Curves Are Ahead

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2019 - 4 min read

