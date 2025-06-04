Indonesian Rupiah to Israeli Shekel Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

IDR to ILS Chart

Indonesian Rupiah to Israeli Shekel

1 IDR = 0 ILS

1 Sept 2025, 11:20 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 11:20 UTC
IDR/ILS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17258
GBP / EUR1.15380
USD / JPY147.128
GBP / USD1.35293
USD / CHF0.799326
USD / CAD1.37393
EUR / JPY172.520
AUD / USD0.655438

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

