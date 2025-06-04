Gibraltar Pound to Platinum Ounce Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

GIP to XPT Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Platinum Ounce

1 GIP = 0 XPT

1 Sept 2025, 06:29 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 06:29 UTC
GIP/XPT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17237
GBP / EUR1.15399
USD / JPY146.872
GBP / USD1.35290
USD / CHF0.799130
USD / CAD1.37453
EUR / JPY172.188
AUD / USD0.654174

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

