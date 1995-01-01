Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. XPT

xpt
XPT - Platinum Ounce

The Platinum Ounce is the currency of Platinum. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum is XPT. Below, you'll find Platinum Ounce rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Platinum Ounce Stats

NamePlatinum Ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XPT conversionXPT to USD
Top XPT chartXPT to USD chart

Platinum Ounce Profile

Users
Platinum

Why are you interested in XPT?

I want to...

Subscribe to XPT email updatesGet XPT rates on my phoneGet a XPT currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03870
GBP / EUR1.21133
USD / JPY150.097
GBP / USD1.25821
USD / CHF0.901413
USD / CAD1.44513
EUR / JPY155.906
AUD / USD0.621095

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%