Ethereum to Azerbaijan Manat Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
ETH to AZN Chart

Ethereum to Azerbaijan Manat

1 ETH = 0 AZN

5 Apr 2025, 07:59 UTC - 5 Apr 2025, 07:59 UTC
ETH/AZN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

eth

ETH - Ethereum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.

azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09605
GBP / EUR1.17642
USD / JPY146.725
GBP / USD1.28942
USD / CHF0.860703
USD / CAD1.42297
EUR / JPY160.818
AUD / USD0.604206

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

