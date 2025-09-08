Compare Mizuho Bank JPY to ZAR exchange rate
About Mizuho Bank
Formed in 2013 in Tokyo (with roots to 1873 predecessors), Mizuho Bank is a core subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group. It provides universal banking—retail, corporate, and investment services—plus trade finance, cash management, markets, and wealth. Deep domestic coverage and global branches link Japanese clients to capital markets and cross-border commerce with strong digital platforms.
How fast is a Mizuho Bank JPY to ZAR transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with Mizuho Bank from Japan to South Africa vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check Mizuho Bank's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are Mizuho Bank to transfer fees?
Mizuho Bank international money transfer costs from JPY to ZAR depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare Mizuho Bank fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by Mizuho Bank for converting Japanese Yen (JPY) to South African Rand (ZAR) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less South African Rand than expected. Use our comparison table to see how Mizuho Bank’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
Mizuho Bank may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Japanese Yen to South African Rand with Mizuho Bank typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
Mizuho Bank may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including Mizuho Bank, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.