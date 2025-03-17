Bendigo Bank, founded in 1858 as Bendigo Mutual Permanent Land and Building Society, is headquartered in Bendigo, Australia. As one of Australia’s largest locally owned banks, Bendigo Bank serves individuals, businesses, and communities through a nationwide network of branches and digital banking services. With a strong focus on customer and community engagement, Bendigo Bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, lending, home loans, business banking, and wealth management solutions.