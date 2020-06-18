Login
Post-Election Surge: Sterling-Euro Exchange Rate Breaks Free from Long-Standing Range

Xe Corporate UK

June 18, 2024 - 2 min read
Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement

Xe Corporate UK

May 25, 2024 - 3 min read
BoE Cuts Interest Rates Outside of Normal Meetings

Xe Corporate UK

March 11, 2020 - 4 min read
FTSE 100 rebounds following BoE comments

Xe Corporate UK

March 2, 2020 - 3 min read
Pending Trade Talks Still Weigh On The Pound's Fortunes

Xe Corporate UK

February 24, 2020 - 3 min read
Unreserved Central Banks...

Xe Corporate UK

February 11, 2020 - 3 min read
Pound Tumbles As Tone Is Set for Trade Talks

Xe Corporate UK

February 4, 2020 - 3 min read
UK Officially Ends 47 Years of EU Membership

Xe Corporate UK

February 3, 2020 - 3 min read
Pound Uncertain as Consensus Sees a 50-50 Chance of Rate Cut

Xe Corporate UK

January 28, 2020 - 3 min read
Markets Unsure as We Enter the Final Week Before Leaving the EU

Xe Corporate UK

January 27, 2020 - 3 min read
Positive UK Data Pushes the Pound Higher

Xe Corporate UK

January 22, 2020 - 2 min read
Data-Heavy Morning to Direct Markets

Xe Corporate UK

January 21, 2020 - 3 min read
Poor UK Data Points Towards Rate Cut at the End of the Month

Xe Corporate UK

January 20, 2020 - 3 min read
Pound Continues its Gains Against the Dollar

Xe Corporate UK

January 17, 2020 - 4 min read
Pound's Resilience is Expected to be Tested this Week

Xe Corporate UK

January 13, 2020 - 4 min read
Carney Comments Trigger GBP Sell Off

Xe Corporate UK

January 10, 2020 - 4 min read
GBP Reacts to Trade Talks

Xe Corporate UK

January 9, 2020 - 4 min read
Possible Amendments to the Withdrawal Bill see Pound Fall Sharply

Xe Corporate UK

December 17, 2019 - 3 min read
New MPs Welcomed to Westminster

Xe Corporate UK

December 16, 2019 - 3 min read
Pound Soars as Conservatives Win General Election

Xe Corporate UK

December 13, 2019 - 4 min read
Voters Head To The Polls

Xe Corporate UK

December 12, 2019 - 4 min read
Speculation Around The Potential of a Hung Parliament Sees Pound Ebb Slightly

Xe Corporate UK

December 11, 2019 - 3 min read
Drama Unfolds As We Move One Day Closer To Election Day

Xe Corporate UK

December 10, 2019 - 4 min read
Monumental Week Ahead for the UK

Xe Corporate UK

December 9, 2019 - 4 min read
All Eyes on Closing Levels

Xe Corporate UK

November 29, 2019 - 3 min read
Politics Across the Globe Dominates Currency Sentiment

Xe Corporate UK

November 28, 2019 - 3 min read
Markets Reflect Stalemate from TV Debate

Xe Corporate UK

November 20, 2019 - 3 min read
Election Heats Up as Labour Narrows the Gap on Tory Lead

Xe Corporate UK

November 15, 2019 - 3 min read
Unemployment Rates Show Promise But Election Still Dictates the Markets

Xe Corporate UK

November 13, 2019 - 4 min read
Pound Perks Up on News Of 'Leave Alliance'

Xe Corporate UK

November 12, 2019 - 3 min read
Wavering Brexit Plans Take Their Toll on the Pound

Xe Corporate UK

October 23, 2019 - 3 min read
The Pound Strengthens at the Likelihood of a Deal

Xe Corporate UK

October 22, 2019 - 3 min read
Weekend Events to Shape Next FX move

Xe Corporate UK

October 18, 2019 - 3 min read
It's Inflation Day in the UK and the EU

Xe Corporate UK

October 16, 2019 - 3 min read
Key Brexit Milestones that Could Cause Volatility

Xe Corporate UK

October 15, 2019 - 3 min read
GBP Volatility Expected Ahead of Another Week of Intense Brexit Negotiations

Xe Corporate UK

October 14, 2019 - 3 min read
Volatility Increases this Week. What’s Next for the Pound?

Xe Corporate UK

October 11, 2019 - 4 min read
Global Growth Slows, Trade Tensions Escalate and Brexit Negotiations Continue

Xe Corporate UK

October 7, 2019 - 4 min read
All Eyes on Boris Johnson’s Final Brexit Proposal

Xe Corporate UK

October 2, 2019 - 2 min read
Brexit Discussions Continue to Dominate British Politics

Xe Corporate UK

October 1, 2019 - 3 min read
Parliament Returns, Tempers Fray, More Uncertainty for the Pound

Xe Corporate UK

September 26, 2019 - 3 min read
Just Another Day in the Office for the PM?

Xe Corporate UK

September 25, 2019 - 4 min read
The Tale of the European Union.

Xe Corporate UK

September 24, 2019 - 5 min read
Another Day Dominated by British Politics

Xe Corporate UK

September 12, 2019 - 3 min read
Could a Second Referendum be on the Horizon?

Xe Corporate UK

September 11, 2019 - 4 min read
The Road Ahead Remains Uncertain for the Pound

Xe Corporate UK

September 5, 2019 - 5 min read
Currency Markets Rebound Following Dramatic Scenes in Parliament

Xe Corporate UK

September 4, 2019 - 4 min read
All Eyes on the Pound

Xe Corporate UK

September 2, 2019 - 3 min read
The Cost of Brexit Uncertainty

Xe Corporate UK

August 29, 2019 - 6 min read
Brexit Excitement Continues for those Dealing with the Pound

Xe Corporate UK

August 27, 2019 - 3 min read
Sterling Stars, China Crisis

Xe Corporate UK

August 23, 2019 - 2 min read
No Deal: What could this mean for my transfers?

Xe Corporate UK

August 9, 2019 - 3 min read
We Live in Uncertain Times...

Xe Corporate UK

July 30, 2019 - 3 min read
New Conservative Leader Announced – What Happens Next?

Xe Corporate UK

July 23, 2019 - 2 min read
US Dollar Soars to Highest Levels since 2017

Xe Corporate UK

July 18, 2019 - 1 min read
Sterling Stumped by PM Candidate Comments on Backstop Agreement

Xe Corporate UK

July 17, 2019 - 3 min read
Epicentres of Online Money Transfer: London and Bracknell Edition

Xe Corporate UK

July 2, 2019 - 5 min read
The Brexit Vote - Everything You Need to Know

Xe Corporate UK

March 6, 2019 - 3 min read
Introducing the XE Brexit Barometer

Xe Corporate UK

December 5, 2018 - 3 min read
Exporting in an Environment of Risk to Achieve Sales Growth

Xe Corporate UK

November 28, 2018 - 2 min read
All Eyes on Exchange Rates in the 6 Month Countdown to Brexit

Xe Corporate UK

October 11, 2018 - 3 min read
In Focus: Foreign Exchange Risks for Private Equity Firms

Xe Corporate UK

May 10, 2017 - 6 min read
In Focus: How Exchange Rate Movements can Affect your Business

Xe Corporate UK

May 4, 2017 - 4 min read
How do Brands Translate Between the UK and Spain?

Xe Corporate UK

February 19, 2016 - 6 min read
Made in Britain: The Top Three UK Exports Across the Globe

Xe Corporate UK

December 8, 2015 - 4 min read

Showing 65 of 65