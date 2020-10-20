1 YER to ZWL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Zimbabwean Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.053741984 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWL = 18.6074 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:54 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Zimbabwean Dollar

yer
YER
zwl
ZWL
1 YER0.053742 ZWL
5 YER0.26871 ZWL
10 YER0.53742 ZWL
25 YER1.34355 ZWL
50 YER2.6871 ZWL
100 YER5.3742 ZWL
500 YER26.871 ZWL
1,000 YER53.742 ZWL
5,000 YER268.71 ZWL
10,000 YER537.42 ZWL

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Yemeni Rial

zwl
ZWL
yer
YER
1 ZWL18.6074 YER
5 ZWL93.0371 YER
10 ZWL186.074 YER
25 ZWL465.186 YER
50 ZWL930.371 YER
100 ZWL1,860.74 YER
500 ZWL9,303.71 YER
1,000 ZWL18,607.4 YER
5,000 ZWL93,037.1 YER
10,000 ZWL186,074 YER

YER to ZWL Chart

1 YER = 0 ZWL

1 Yemeni Rial to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.055519123.34
Low
0.0535120.052910
Average
0.05425934.893
Volatility
0.99%81.44%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

zwl

ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.

