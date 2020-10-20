1 Yemeni Rial =
0.073615571 South African Rand
1 ZAR = 13.5841 YER
YER
ZAR
|1 YER
|0.0736156 ZAR
|5 YER
|0.368078 ZAR
|10 YER
|0.736156 ZAR
|25 YER
|1.84039 ZAR
|50 YER
|3.68078 ZAR
|100 YER
|7.36156 ZAR
|500 YER
|36.8078 ZAR
|1,000 YER
|73.6156 ZAR
|5,000 YER
|368.078 ZAR
|10,000 YER
|736.156 ZAR
1 YER = 0 ZAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.075756
|0.076819
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.071637
|0.071637
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.073455
|0.074120
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.More South African Rand info
