1 YER to XPF - Convert Yemeni Rials to CFP Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.44188466 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 2.26303 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:56 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to CFP Franc

yer
YER
xpf
XPF
1 YER0.441885 XPF
5 YER2.20942 XPF
10 YER4.41885 XPF
25 YER11.0471 XPF
50 YER22.0942 XPF
100 YER44.1885 XPF
500 YER220.942 XPF
1,000 YER441.885 XPF
5,000 YER2,209.42 XPF
10,000 YER4,418.85 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to Yemeni Rial

xpf
XPF
yer
YER
1 XPF2.26303 YER
5 XPF11.3152 YER
10 XPF22.6303 YER
25 XPF56.5758 YER
50 XPF113.152 YER
100 XPF226.303 YER
500 XPF1,131.52 YER
1,000 XPF2,263.03 YER
5,000 XPF11,315.2 YER
10,000 XPF22,630.3 YER

YER to XPF Chart

1 YER = 0 XPF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.446540.44882
Low
0.437180.43718
Average
0.443300.44290
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xpf

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

