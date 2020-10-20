1 Yemeni Rial =
0.44188466 CFP Francs
1 XPF = 2.26303 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XPF
|1 YER
|0.441885 XPF
|5 YER
|2.20942 XPF
|10 YER
|4.41885 XPF
|25 YER
|11.0471 XPF
|50 YER
|22.0942 XPF
|100 YER
|44.1885 XPF
|500 YER
|220.942 XPF
|1,000 YER
|441.885 XPF
|5,000 YER
|2,209.42 XPF
|10,000 YER
|4,418.85 XPF
1 YER = 0 XPF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44654
|0.44882
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43718
|0.43718
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.44330
|0.44290
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.More CFP Franc info
