1 Yemeni Rial =
0.010791627 East Caribbean Dollars
1 XCD = 92.6644 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XCD
|1 YER
|0.0107916 XCD
|5 YER
|0.0539581 XCD
|10 YER
|0.107916 XCD
|25 YER
|0.269791 XCD
|50 YER
|0.539581 XCD
|100 YER
|1.07916 XCD
|500 YER
|5.39581 XCD
|1,000 YER
|10.7916 XCD
|5,000 YER
|53.9581 XCD
|10,000 YER
|107.916 XCD
1 YER = 0 XCD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010800
|0.010815
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010786
|0.010785
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.010794
|0.010794
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.05%
|0.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.More East Caribbean Dollar info
