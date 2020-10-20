1 Yemeni Rial =
2.4290045 Central African Francs
1 XAF = 0.411691 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XAF
|1 YER
|2.429 XAF
|5 YER
|12.145 XAF
|10 YER
|24.29 XAF
|25 YER
|60.7251 XAF
|50 YER
|121.45 XAF
|100 YER
|242.9 XAF
|500 YER
|1,214.5 XAF
|1,000 YER
|2,429 XAF
|5,000 YER
|12,145 XAF
|10,000 YER
|24,290 XAF
1 YER = 0 XAF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.4546
|2.4671
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.4032
|2.4032
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.4368
|2.4346
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info
