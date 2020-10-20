1 YER to XAF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Central African Francs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

2.4290045 Central African Francs

1 XAF = 0.411691 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Central African CFA Franc BEAC conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:56 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

yer
YER
xaf
XAF
1 YER2.429 XAF
5 YER12.145 XAF
10 YER24.29 XAF
25 YER60.7251 XAF
50 YER121.45 XAF
100 YER242.9 XAF
500 YER1,214.5 XAF
1,000 YER2,429 XAF
5,000 YER12,145 XAF
10,000 YER24,290 XAF

Convert Central African CFA Franc BEAC to Yemeni Rial

xaf
XAF
yer
YER
1 XAF0.411691 YER
5 XAF2.05846 YER
10 XAF4.11691 YER
25 XAF10.2923 YER
50 XAF20.5846 YER
100 XAF41.1691 YER
500 XAF205.846 YER
1,000 XAF411.691 YER
5,000 XAF2,058.46 YER
10,000 XAF4,116.91 YER

YER to XAF Chart

1 YER = 0 XAF

1 Yemeni Rial to Central African CFA Franc BEAC stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.45462.4671
Low
2.40322.4032
Average
2.43682.4346
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

, ratings