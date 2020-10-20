1 YER to TRY - Convert Yemeni Rials to Turkish Lire

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.13014044 Turkish Lire

1 TRY = 7.68401 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:55 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Turkish Lira

yer
YER
try
TRY
1 YER0.13014 TRY
5 YER0.650702 TRY
10 YER1.3014 TRY
25 YER3.25351 TRY
50 YER6.50702 TRY
100 YER13.014 TRY
500 YER65.0702 TRY
1,000 YER130.14 TRY
5,000 YER650.702 TRY
10,000 YER1,301.4 TRY

Convert Turkish Lira to Yemeni Rial

try
TRY
yer
YER
1 TRY7.68401 YER
5 TRY38.42 YER
10 TRY76.8401 YER
25 TRY192.1 YER
50 TRY384.2 YER
100 TRY768.401 YER
500 TRY3,842 YER
1,000 TRY7,684.01 YER
5,000 TRY38,420 YER
10,000 TRY76,840.1 YER

YER to TRY Chart

1 YER = 0 TRY

1 Yemeni Rial to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.131740.13174
Low
0.128600.12777
Average
0.130380.12956
Volatility
0.48%0.32%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

try

TRY - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.

