1 Yemeni Rial =
0.14626109 Thai Baht
1 THB = 6.83709 YER
YER
THB
|1 YER
|0.146261 THB
|5 YER
|0.731305 THB
|10 YER
|1.46261 THB
|25 YER
|3.65653 THB
|50 YER
|7.31305 THB
|100 YER
|14.6261 THB
|500 YER
|73.1305 THB
|1,000 YER
|146.261 THB
|5,000 YER
|731.305 THB
|10,000 YER
|1,462.61 THB
1 YER = 0 THB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14771
|0.14871
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14544
|0.14411
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.14671
|0.14667
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.39%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.More Thai Baht info
