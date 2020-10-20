1 YER to THB - Convert Yemeni Rials to Thai Baht

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.14626109 Thai Baht

1 THB = 6.83709 YER

Yemeni Rial to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:54 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Thai Baht

yer
YER
thb
THB
1 YER0.146261 THB
5 YER0.731305 THB
10 YER1.46261 THB
25 YER3.65653 THB
50 YER7.31305 THB
100 YER14.6261 THB
500 YER73.1305 THB
1,000 YER146.261 THB
5,000 YER731.305 THB
10,000 YER1,462.61 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Yemeni Rial

thb
THB
yer
YER
1 THB6.83709 YER
5 THB34.1854 YER
10 THB68.3709 YER
25 THB170.927 YER
50 THB341.854 YER
100 THB683.709 YER
500 THB3,418.54 YER
1,000 THB6,837.09 YER
5,000 THB34,185.4 YER
10,000 THB68,370.9 YER

YER to THB Chart

1 YER = 0 THB

1 Yemeni Rial to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.147710.14871
Low
0.145440.14411
Average
0.146710.14667
Volatility
0.35%0.39%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

, ratings