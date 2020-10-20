1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0054061484 Singapore Dollars
1 SGD = 184.975 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
SGD
|1 YER
|0.00540615 SGD
|5 YER
|0.0270307 SGD
|10 YER
|0.0540615 SGD
|25 YER
|0.135154 SGD
|50 YER
|0.270307 SGD
|100 YER
|0.540615 SGD
|500 YER
|2.70307 SGD
|1,000 YER
|5.40615 SGD
|5,000 YER
|27.0307 SGD
|10,000 YER
|54.0615 SGD
1 YER = 0 SGD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0054308
|0.0054565
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0053743
|0.0053696
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0054057
|0.0054088
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17%
|0.21%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.More Singapore Dollar info
