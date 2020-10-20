1 Yemeni Rial =
0.041901208 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 23.8657 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
SEK
|1 YER
|0.0419012 SEK
|5 YER
|0.209506 SEK
|10 YER
|0.419012 SEK
|25 YER
|1.04753 SEK
|50 YER
|2.09506 SEK
|100 YER
|4.19012 SEK
|500 YER
|20.9506 SEK
|1,000 YER
|41.9012 SEK
|5,000 YER
|209.506 SEK
|10,000 YER
|419.012 SEK
1 YER = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042473
|0.044042
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041493
|0.041493
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.041997
|0.042706
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
