1 Yemeni Rial =
0.018432125 Romanian Lei
1 RON = 54.2531 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
RON
|1 YER
|0.0184321 RON
|5 YER
|0.0921606 RON
|10 YER
|0.184321 RON
|25 YER
|0.460803 RON
|50 YER
|0.921606 RON
|100 YER
|1.84321 RON
|500 YER
|9.21606 RON
|1,000 YER
|18.4321 RON
|5,000 YER
|92.1606 RON
|10,000 YER
|184.321 RON
1 YER = 0 RON
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018624
|0.018713
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018227
|0.018227
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.018484
|0.018467
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.
