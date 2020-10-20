1 YER to QAR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Qatari Rials

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.014546943 Qatari Rials

1 QAR = 68.7430 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Qatari Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Qatari Riyal

yer
YER
qar
QAR
1 YER0.0145469 QAR
5 YER0.0727347 QAR
10 YER0.145469 QAR
25 YER0.363674 QAR
50 YER0.727347 QAR
100 YER1.45469 QAR
500 YER7.27347 QAR
1,000 YER14.5469 QAR
5,000 YER72.7347 QAR
10,000 YER145.469 QAR

Convert Qatari Riyal to Yemeni Rial

qar
QAR
yer
YER
1 QAR68.743 YER
5 QAR343.715 YER
10 QAR687.43 YER
25 QAR1,718.57 YER
50 QAR3,437.15 YER
100 QAR6,874.3 YER
500 QAR34,371.5 YER
1,000 QAR68,743 YER
5,000 QAR343,715 YER
10,000 QAR687,430 YER

YER to QAR Chart

1 YER = 0 QAR

1 Yemeni Rial to Qatari Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0145500.014567
Low
0.0145350.014535
Average
0.0145440.014544
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

