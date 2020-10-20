1 YER to PYG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Paraguayan Guarani

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

30.10075 Paraguayan Guarani

1 PYG = 0.0332218 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Paraguayan Guarani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Paraguayan Guarani

yer
YER
pyg
PYG
1 YER30.1007 PYG
5 YER150.504 PYG
10 YER301.007 PYG
25 YER752.519 PYG
50 YER1,505.04 PYG
100 YER3,010.07 PYG
500 YER15,050.4 PYG
1,000 YER30,100.7 PYG
5,000 YER150,504 PYG
10,000 YER301,007 PYG

Convert Paraguayan Guarani to Yemeni Rial

pyg
PYG
yer
YER
1 PYG0.0332218 YER
5 PYG0.166109 YER
10 PYG0.332218 YER
25 PYG0.830544 YER
50 PYG1.66109 YER
100 PYG3.32218 YER
500 PYG16.6109 YER
1,000 PYG33.2218 YER
5,000 PYG166.109 YER
10,000 PYG332.218 YER

YER to PYG Chart

1 YER = 0 PYG

1 Yemeni Rial to Paraguayan Guarani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
30.25130.252
Low
29.97729.352
Average
30.08429.889
Volatility
0.32%0.34%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pyg

PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.

