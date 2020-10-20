1 YER to NIO - Convert Yemeni Rials to Nicaraguan Cordobas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.14694273 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 6.80537 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:52 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Nicaraguan Cordoba

yer
YER
nio
NIO
1 YER0.146943 NIO
5 YER0.734714 NIO
10 YER1.46943 NIO
25 YER3.67357 NIO
50 YER7.34714 NIO
100 YER14.6943 NIO
500 YER73.4714 NIO
1,000 YER146.943 NIO
5,000 YER734.714 NIO
10,000 YER1,469.43 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to Yemeni Rial

nio
NIO
yer
YER
1 NIO6.80537 YER
5 NIO34.0269 YER
10 NIO68.0537 YER
25 NIO170.134 YER
50 NIO340.269 YER
100 NIO680.537 YER
500 NIO3,402.69 YER
1,000 NIO6,805.37 YER
5,000 NIO34,026.9 YER
10,000 NIO68,053.7 YER

YER to NIO Chart

1 YER = 0 NIO

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.147190.14868
Low
0.146360.14636
Average
0.146900.14694
Volatility
0.22%0.37%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

