1 YER to MNT - Convert Yemeni Rials to Mongolian Tugriks

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

13.591941 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 0.0735730 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:13 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mongolian Tughrik

yer
YER
mnt
MNT
1 YER13.5919 MNT
5 YER67.9597 MNT
10 YER135.919 MNT
25 YER339.799 MNT
50 YER679.597 MNT
100 YER1,359.19 MNT
500 YER6,795.97 MNT
1,000 YER13,591.9 MNT
5,000 YER67,959.7 MNT
10,000 YER135,919 MNT

Convert Mongolian Tughrik to Yemeni Rial

mnt
MNT
yer
YER
1 MNT0.073573 YER
5 MNT0.367865 YER
10 MNT0.73573 YER
25 MNT1.83933 YER
50 MNT3.67865 YER
100 MNT7.3573 YER
500 MNT36.7865 YER
1,000 MNT73.573 YER
5,000 MNT367.865 YER
10,000 MNT735.73 YER

YER to MNT Chart

1 YER = 0 MNT

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
13.60013.600
Low
13.52613.497
Average
13.56813.557
Volatility
0.20%0.22%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings