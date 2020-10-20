1 YER to KWD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Kuwaiti Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0012246498 Kuwaiti Dinars

1 KWD = 816.560 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Kuwaiti Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:50 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Kuwaiti Dinar

yer
YER
kwd
KWD
1 YER0.00122465 KWD
5 YER0.00612325 KWD
10 YER0.0122465 KWD
25 YER0.0306162 KWD
50 YER0.0612325 KWD
100 YER0.122465 KWD
500 YER0.612325 KWD
1,000 YER1.22465 KWD
5,000 YER6.12325 KWD
10,000 YER12.2465 KWD

Convert Kuwaiti Dinar to Yemeni Rial

kwd
KWD
yer
YER
1 KWD816.56 YER
5 KWD4,082.8 YER
10 KWD8,165.6 YER
25 KWD20,414 YER
50 KWD40,828 YER
100 KWD81,656 YER
500 KWD408,280 YER
1,000 KWD816,560 YER
5,000 KWD4,082,800 YER
10,000 KWD8,165,600 YER

YER to KWD Chart

1 YER = 0 KWD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Kuwaiti Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00122970.0012352
Low
0.00122380.0012238
Average
0.00122550.0012279
Volatility
0.11%0.13%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

More Kuwaiti Dinar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings