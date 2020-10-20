1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0012246498 Kuwaiti Dinars
1 KWD = 816.560 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
KWD
|1 YER
|0.00122465 KWD
|5 YER
|0.00612325 KWD
|10 YER
|0.0122465 KWD
|25 YER
|0.0306162 KWD
|50 YER
|0.0612325 KWD
|100 YER
|0.122465 KWD
|500 YER
|0.612325 KWD
|1,000 YER
|1.22465 KWD
|5,000 YER
|6.12325 KWD
|10,000 YER
|12.2465 KWD
1 YER = 0 KWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012297
|0.0012352
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012238
|0.0012238
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0012255
|0.0012279
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.11%
|0.13%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.More Kuwaiti Dinar info
