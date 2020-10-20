1 Yemeni Rial =
0.51351506 Kenyan Shillings
1 KES = 1.94736 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.51351506 Kenyan Shillings
1 KES = 1.94736 YER
YER
KES
|1 YER
|0.513515 KES
|5 YER
|2.56758 KES
|10 YER
|5.13515 KES
|25 YER
|12.8379 KES
|50 YER
|25.6758 KES
|100 YER
|51.3515 KES
|500 YER
|256.758 KES
|1,000 YER
|513.515 KES
|5,000 YER
|2,567.58 KES
|10,000 YER
|5,135.15 KES
1 YER = 0 KES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52323
|0.54318
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51104
|0.51104
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.51601
|0.52343
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.More Kenyan Shilling info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings