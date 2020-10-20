1 YER to IQD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Iraqi Dinars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

5.2330556 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 0.191093 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Iraqi Dinar

yer
YER
iqd
IQD
1 YER5.23306 IQD
5 YER26.1653 IQD
10 YER52.3306 IQD
25 YER130.826 IQD
50 YER261.653 IQD
100 YER523.306 IQD
500 YER2,616.53 IQD
1,000 YER5,233.06 IQD
5,000 YER26,165.3 IQD
10,000 YER52,330.6 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to Yemeni Rial

iqd
IQD
yer
YER
1 IQD0.191093 YER
5 IQD0.955465 YER
10 IQD1.91093 YER
25 IQD4.77732 YER
50 IQD9.55465 YER
100 IQD19.1093 YER
500 IQD95.5465 YER
1,000 IQD191.093 YER
5,000 IQD955.465 YER
10,000 IQD1,910.93 YER

YER to IQD Chart

1 YER = 0 IQD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.23685.2402
Low
5.22455.2245
Average
5.23165.2321
Volatility
0.08%0.09%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

