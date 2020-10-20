1 YER to INR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Indian Rupees

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.33370407 Indian Rupees

1 INR = 2.99667 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Indian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Indian Rupee

yer
YER
inr
INR
1 YER0.333704 INR
5 YER1.66852 INR
10 YER3.33704 INR
25 YER8.3426 INR
50 YER16.6852 INR
100 YER33.3704 INR
500 YER166.852 INR
1,000 YER333.704 INR
5,000 YER1,668.52 INR
10,000 YER3,337.04 INR

Convert Indian Rupee to Yemeni Rial

inr
INR
yer
YER
1 INR2.99667 YER
5 INR14.9833 YER
10 INR29.9667 YER
25 INR74.9167 YER
50 INR149.833 YER
100 INR299.667 YER
500 INR1,498.33 YER
1,000 INR2,996.67 YER
5,000 INR14,983.3 YER
10,000 INR29,966.7 YER

YER to INR Chart

1 YER = 0 INR

1 Yemeni Rial to Indian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.334040.33419
Low
0.332040.33167
Average
0.333540.33328
Volatility
0.18%0.14%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

inr

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

