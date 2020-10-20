1 Yemeni Rial =
0.061260927 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHS = 16.3236 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GHS
|1 YER
|0.0612609 GHS
|5 YER
|0.306305 GHS
|10 YER
|0.612609 GHS
|25 YER
|1.53152 GHS
|50 YER
|3.06305 GHS
|100 YER
|6.12609 GHS
|500 YER
|30.6305 GHS
|1,000 YER
|61.2609 GHS
|5,000 YER
|306.305 GHS
|10,000 YER
|612.609 GHS
1 YER = 0 GHS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.061425
|0.061425
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059134
|0.053293
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.060148
|0.056928
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.More Ghanaian Cedi info
